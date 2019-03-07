Armed suspect at large after shooting US Marshal in Rockford, IL
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WGN-TV) – A manhunt is underway for an armed suspect who opened fire on a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, injuring one officer.
It happened at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Extended Stay Hotel on North Bell School Road in Rockford, Ill.
The task force was serving a warrant on Floyd E. Brown at the hotel when he opened fire. Police say Brown fled the scene in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis, Illinois license plate BF13112 or a temporary plate.
Brown, who is a 39-year-old African American from Springfield, Ill., is armed with a rifle, and should be considered dangerous.
The officer’s condition is unknown.
The FBI are assisting in this case at local law enforcement’s request.
This is a developing story.
5 comments
Shaun
leave it to Fox to make sure to make sure it is know that he is Black. All the other reports say a “Man”
ok
is that a problem ?
Shaun
Not at all.
Unslaved
Just doing their job, keeping us in fear of our neighbors and praising our enslavers (police). Seriously though, this police state would fall apart in a hot second without the news media convincing us we need it for our safety.
Unslaved
@Shaun Just doing their job, keeping us in fear of our neighbors and praising our enslavers (police). Seriously though, this police state would fall apart in a hot second without the news media convincing us we need it for our safety.