× Armed suspect at large after shooting US Marshal in Rockford, IL

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WGN-TV) – A manhunt is underway for an armed suspect who opened fire on a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, injuring one officer.

It happened at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Extended Stay Hotel on North Bell School Road in Rockford, Ill.

The task force was serving a warrant on Floyd E. Brown at the hotel when he opened fire. Police say Brown fled the scene in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis, Illinois license plate BF13112 or a temporary plate.

Brown, who is a 39-year-old African American from Springfield, Ill., is armed with a rifle, and should be considered dangerous.

The officer’s condition is unknown.

The FBI are assisting in this case at local law enforcement’s request.

This is a developing story.