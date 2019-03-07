Armed suspect at large after shooting US Marshal in Rockford, IL

Posted 12:11 PM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, March 7, 2019

Rockford, Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WGN-TV) – A manhunt is underway for an armed suspect who opened fire on a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, injuring one officer.

It happened at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Extended Stay Hotel on North Bell School Road in Rockford, Ill.

The task force was serving a warrant on Floyd E. Brown at the hotel when he opened fire. Police say Brown fled the scene in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis, Illinois license plate BF13112 or a temporary plate.

Brown, who is a 39-year-old African American from Springfield, Ill., is armed with a rifle, and should be considered dangerous.

The officer’s condition is unknown.

The FBI are assisting in this case at local law enforcement’s request.

This is a developing story. 

5 comments

    • Unslaved

      Just doing their job, keeping us in fear of our neighbors and praising our enslavers (police). Seriously though, this police state would fall apart in a hot second without the news media convincing us we need it for our safety.

      Reply
    • Unslaved

      Reply
