Autographed KISS painting will be donated to raise money for March of Dimes

Posted 11:53 AM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, March 7, 2019

On March 9 Van Andel Arena will be filled with the sounds of the well-known rock band, KISS. What many people might not know is the arena will also be filled with paint! Artist David Garibaldi will be the opening act for KISS, creating a painting of the band members, which will later be signed by each band member.

That painting will be donated to the March of Dimes, which in turn will be up for auction at the Signature Chefs Auction.

Once completed, the painting will go up for auction on the Signature Chefs Auction website and will close on November 11 (the day of the event.)

March of Dimes will have their March for Babies event on May 4 at Millennium Park.

