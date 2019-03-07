East Kentwood wins regional championship over Hudsonville in third meeting of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- It was a thrilling division one regional championship between two OK Red foes in East Kentwood and Rockford at West Ottawa high school. The Eagles would fall down by 19 points in the fourth quarter but would storm back to take a one point lead late in the game on an and-one from Max Perez. However, in the final second it was Falcon senior Christopher Brown knocking down two free throws to seal the 61-60 victory and regional championship. East Kentwood junior guard Ja'moni Jones had the game-high 34 points to lead the way for the Falcons, who will face Okemos in the state quarterfinal.