Family’s RV catches fire before leaving for Florida vacation

Posted 7:08 AM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14AM, March 7, 2019

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family is safe this morning after their motor home caught fire early Thursday before they could leave for vacation in Florida.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday in the 7200 block of Larned Drive in Kent County.

The fire chief says the family was planning on taking the motor home on a road trip to Florida, but heard a loud pop and saw the motor home go up in flames.

No one was hurt. Still no word on what caused the fire.

