FOX 17 honored with two MAB awards

FOX 17's Brooks Blanton, Bailey Wilkins, Sarah Ruddock, Kayla Penokie, Alyssa Hearin, Michael Martin and Kim Krause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – FOX 17 – WXMI in Grand Rapids was honored Wednesday night by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

FOX 17 took home awards for Best Newscast and Best Community Involvement.

The Best Newscast was for the newscast that aired on March 2, 2018, when a student shot and killed his parents at Central Michigan University.

The Best Community Involvement was for the FOX 17 Morning News Food Fight Fridays which featured weekly pep rallies at area high schools where students brought thousands of pounds of food for Feeding America West Michigan.

