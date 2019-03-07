× GVSU golfer named to Arnold Palmer Cup team

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A Grand Valley State University golfer will be representing the U.S. in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Alex Scott, a senior at GVSU, is one of 12 players who will compete in the Ryder Cup-style event at Alotian Golf Club in Roland, Arkansas from June 7-9.

Six spots on the team are selected using the Arnold Palmer Cup Rankings, four are chosen by a committee and the last spot is picked by the team’s coach. Scott was selected by the committee.

Scott is the reigning Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, a Division II First Team All-American and was named to the All-Nicklaus team. So far this season, he has finished in the top 10 in four events.