HWMUW thanks veterans for their service through Operation United

Heart of West Michigan United Way is stepping up their game in showing gratitude towards our country's veterans with a new program, and are inviting the whole community to participate with Operation United for Veterans.

Operation United will mobilize teams of volunteers to complete landscaping and outdoor home repair projects for twenty local military veterans or current service members. To serve those who served our country, Heart of West Michigan United Way will facilitate projects including stair and ramp building and repair, house painting, refuse removal, mulching, tree planting, and lawn mowing.

Anyone who has served in the armed forces is welcome to apply as a receiver of these services. There are no additional qualifications such as income, age, or physical limitation.

Applications are being accepted through March 15. Applicants must be a resident of Kent County and available for a brief site visit prior to May 17. Veterans or a family member must be present at the home during the event.

Operation United for Veterans will take place Friday, May 17.

Nominate a veteran for this service or sign up to volunteer at hwmuw.org/operationunited.