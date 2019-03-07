LaughFest kicks off today! List of events for opening weekend

LaughFest kicks off today, offering non-stop fun over the next 10 days. Here's the rundown of events to check out for the funny fest's opening weekend.
Opening Day
Laugh @ Rosa
March 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The kick-off party invites the community to come celebrate the opening day of LaughFest with activities, contests and a chance to win free tickets to one of LaughFest’s shows. The party will be a place where people can learn about LaughFest and venue information. Performers, comedians, sponsors and community partners will be present. There will also be local food trucks and music at the party. Laugh @ Rosa will not only get everyone excited for the festival, but it will also engage the residents of Grand Rapids in an exciting and laughter-provoking ways.
#YellowUp
March 7
Businesses all around Grand Rapids will display yellow LaughFest yard signs and window displays. At night, the city will glow yellow with LaughFest smiles. Individuals are invited to Yellow Up and follow LaughFest on social media and tag #YELLOWUP for the opportunity to win tickets and prizes.
Pack the Pub
March 7, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Pack the Pub will take place at Creston Brewery, located at 1504 Plainfield Avenue North East. This event invites everyone to come out and join LaughFest at Creston Brewery as 15 percent of all sales go to benefiting LaughFest and Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.
Stand-Up Showcase
March 7, 9 p.m.
The LaughFest Stand-Up Showcase will kick off at 9 p.m. at Vander Mill Grand Rapids, located at 505 Ball Avenue North East. The audience will get a chance to see some of the best comedic talents from all across the country, for free.
Coming up the First Weekend
Kids Rock Hip Hop Dance Party
March 9, 10 a.m.
The B.O.B.
Cost:$7
Kids Joke Time
March 9
Lowell- Kent County District Library, 1 p.m.
March 10
Grand Rapids- Cook Library Center, 1 p.m.
Both events are free
Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge
March 9, 2 p.m.
The B.O.B.
Free
Matt Bellassai
March 7-9
7 and 9 p.m.
Pyramid Scheme
Nate Bargatze
March 9
7 and 9:30 p.m.
VanderMill
Ed Asner
March 9, 3 p.m.
Wealthy Theater
Joy Koy
March 10, 8 p.m.
DeVos Performance Hall
Laughter Yoga
March 8 & 9, 10 a.m.
FUNderwear Walk/Run
March 10
Registration starts at 12:30 p.m.
Race starts at 2 p.m.
New Holland Brewing Company's Knickerbocker
Cost:$30
For more information and to purchase tickets for these events, visit laughfestgr.org.