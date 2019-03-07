LaughFest kicks off today! List of events for opening weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LaughFest kicks off today, offering non-stop fun over the next 10 days. Here's the rundown of events to check out for the funny fest's opening weekend.

Opening Day

Laugh @ Rosa

March 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kick-off party invites the community to come celebrate the opening day of LaughFest with activities, contests and a chance to win free tickets to one of LaughFest’s shows. The party will be a place where people can learn about LaughFest and venue information. Performers, comedians, sponsors and community partners will be present. There will also be local food trucks and music at the party. Laugh @ Rosa will not only get everyone excited for the festival, but it will also engage the residents of Grand Rapids in an exciting and laughter-provoking ways.

#YellowUp

March 7

Businesses all around Grand Rapids will display yellow LaughFest yard signs and window displays. At night, the city will glow yellow with LaughFest smiles. Individuals are invited to Yellow Up and follow LaughFest on social media and tag #YELLOWUP for the opportunity to win tickets and prizes.

Pack the Pub

March 7, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pack the Pub will take place at Creston Brewery, located at 1504 Plainfield Avenue North East. This event invites everyone to come out and join LaughFest at Creston Brewery as 15 percent of all sales go to benefiting LaughFest and Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Stand-Up Showcase

March 7, 9 p.m.

The LaughFest Stand-Up Showcase will kick off at 9 p.m. at Vander Mill Grand Rapids, located at 505 Ball Avenue North East. The audience will get a chance to see some of the best comedic talents from all across the country, for free.

Coming up the First Weekend

Kids Rock Hip Hop Dance Party

March 9, 10 a.m.

The B.O.B.

Cost:$7

Kids Joke Time

March 9

Lowell- Kent County District Library, 1 p.m.

March 10

Grand Rapids- Cook Library Center, 1 p.m.

Both events are free

Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge

March 9, 2 p.m.

The B.O.B.

Free

Matt Bellassai

March 7-9

7 and 9 p.m.

Pyramid Scheme

Nate Bargatze

March 9

7 and 9:30 p.m.

VanderMill

Ed Asner

March 9, 3 p.m.

Wealthy Theater

Joy Koy

March 10, 8 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall

Laughter Yoga

March 8 & 9, 10 a.m.

FUNderwear Walk/Run

March 10

Registration starts at 12:30 p.m.

Race starts at 2 p.m.

New Holland Brewing Company's Knickerbocker

Cost:$30

For more information and to purchase tickets for these events, visit laughfestgr.org.