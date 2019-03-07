Major Grand Rapids intersection closed due to gas leak

Posted 11:20 AM, March 7, 2019, by

Leonard Street and Front Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A major Grand Rapids intersection is closed due to a gas leak.

The city closed the intersection of Leonard Street and Front Avenue at about 11:00 a.m. due to the leak. The city was not sure how long the intersection would be closed.  As repairs are made, some lanes may reopen.

Front Avenue is closed at 10th Street and at Crosby Street. Leonard is closed between Scribner and Monroe.

Check the city’s Facebook page for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.