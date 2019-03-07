× Major Grand Rapids intersection closed due to gas leak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A major Grand Rapids intersection is closed due to a gas leak.

The city closed the intersection of Leonard Street and Front Avenue at about 11:00 a.m. due to the leak. The city was not sure how long the intersection would be closed. As repairs are made, some lanes may reopen.

Front Avenue is closed at 10th Street and at Crosby Street. Leonard is closed between Scribner and Monroe.

Check the city’s Facebook page for updates.