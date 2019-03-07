Man arrested, charged in connection with incident at ski resort

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been formally charged in connection with an incident Tuesday at the Bittersweet Ski Resort in Otsego.

A Sheriff’s lieutenant tells FOX 17 a suspect had pointed a weapon at another person March 3rd at the Ski Resort, 600 River Road. No identities have been disclosed as to who pointed the weapon, or who it was pointed at.

However, police say several deputies made contact with – and arrested – the armed man.

Online records show Jeffrey Douglas Miller was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon. The charges against him were not immediately available, nor did police disclose why he was arrested.

There is no word what precipitated the incident, or who else was involved.