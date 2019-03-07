Meeting will answer questions on upcoming I-196 closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A years-long project to expand the capacity of the I-196 westbound bridge over the Grand River will culminate in the closure of westbound I-196 later this spring. The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold a public open house to answer your questions and take your comments.

I-196 Bridge Project Meeting
Thursday, March 14
4 p.m to 6 p.m.
MDOT Transportation Service Center
2660 Leonard St. NE, Grand Rapids

The MDOT Transportation Service Center is on Leonard Street just east of I-96.

The date of the closure has not been announced.

For the past couple of years, work has been underway to build additional pier supports on both sides of the bridge. The work has not affected traffic on I-196.

