Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's National Cereal Day! Some like it sugary, some like it healthy, but just about everyone likes a tasty bowl of cereal.

Kellogg's is celebrating the holiday by rolling out a Tony the Tiger t-shirt collection. The seven designs feature the changing looks of the Frosted Flakes mascot throughout the decades.

Since his birth in 1952, the jolly animal has flaunted different bandanas and struck various poses.

For $28, consumers can reminisce on breakfasts past by sporting their favorite sketch of the iconic tiger.

The limited edition items are available for purchase on Kellogg's website.

2. Aquinas Colege is now recruiting for its new e-sports program.

The school is now the fifth in the state to launch e-sports and the coach is hoping to have everything in place for the fall semester.

Coach Anter says this week he will be going over some applications to find 15 potential athletes. Those athletes will each focus on 1 of 3 video games: League of Legends, Rocket League, or Overwatch.

If you have any interest in joining, contact the Aquinas Athletic Department.

3. Opening a new ice cream shop during the cold months? Nearly 2,000 people braved the cold for an even colder treat at the opening day of Norm's Ice Cream Shop on Tuesday.

The shop owner says they expected a few people to come out in the cold, but customers just kept showing up.

At some points there were so many people, the line wrapped all the way out to the road, around the corner, and into the neighboring business's parking lot.l

The Fruitport ice cream shop will be open through September, every day of the week, from 12 to 10 p.m.

4. Better belly up to the bar one last time, Hideout Brewing Company is closing up shop after opening more than 13 years ago.

Their last day is Sunday, March 17, Saint Patrick's Day.

They'll be hosting a goodbye party that same weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Hideout is encouraging folks to stop by and celebrate with them before their last day.

5. Heart of West Michigan United Way is kicking off a collection drive, hoping to help families in need.

United Way is coordinating drives all across Kent County this month. They're asking for household items like toiletries, cleaning and kitchen supplies.

These items will go to those living at Fulton Manor, which is a retirement community.

Drop off sites range from local banks, libraries, and more with a full list of locations on their website.