Peters, Stabenow introduce bipartisan PFAS bill

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) have introduced bipartisan legislation that would mandate the Environmental Protection Agency declare PFAS as hazardous substances.

The move would make them eligible for cleanup funds under the EPA Superfund law and institute a requirement that polluters undertake or pay for remediation.

“Categorizing PFAS as hazardous will help accelerate the cleanup of contaminated areas and protect our communities in Michigan,” said Sen. Stabenow. “This legislation also holds the EPA accountable for their previous commitments made in their PFAS Action Plan.”

The bill, the PFAS Action Plan of 2019, was introduced by a group of more than a dozen senators.

“I’ve listened to Michiganders across the state who are rightly concerned about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals and want action,” said Sen. Peters, who serves as the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “Researchers and scientists have underscored the serious risks of contamination to both human health and our environment. We need to address PFAS, which is why I am helping lead a bipartisan group of my colleagues in introducing legislation that will force the cleanup of contaminated communities in Michigan and around the nation.”

Clear and swift action from Congress to list the full class of PFAS as hazardous substances under current Superfund laws would advance EPA’s commitment, compelling the agency to designate these substances and to protect human health and the environment in an expeditious manner.