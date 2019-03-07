GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- At 11-11 overall, Calvin Christian was a bit of a Cinderella story coming into Thursday night's regional championship against Pewamo-Westphalia. However, the Pirates would prevail and remain unbeaten, now 25-0 with the 53-42 win.
Pewamo-Westphalia defeats Calvin Christian in regional final to remain perfect
-
Pewamo-Westphalia remains unbeaten, advances to regional final
-
Calvin Christian beats Hart, advances to regional championship
-
Pewamo-Westphalia wins district title and remains unbeaten
-
Calvin Christian stuns Potter’s House in the district championship
-
Potter’s House defeats Covenant Christian in overtime, 63-57
-
-
NorthPointe Christian holds off Calvin Christian for OK Silver win
-
Grand Rapids Christian tops Portage Central to advance
-
Godwin Heights defeats Northpointe Christian, wins tenth straight OK Silver crown
-
Unity Christian remains perfect in OK Green with win over Zeeland West
-
Tim Swore leaving NorthPointe Christian for coaching job in Florida
-
-
Unity Christian wins big over Three Rivers to advance to regional final
-
Tri-Unity Christian wins fourth regional title in five years
-
Tri-Unity Christian wins fourth district title in five seasons with win over Martin