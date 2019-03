Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A small plane had to make an emergency landing on M-37 Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened about 4:00 p.m. on M-37 just south of 10 Mile Road. The location is about a mile from the Sparta Airport.

Kent County dispatchers tell FOX 17 two people were onboard the plane and were not injured. A flatbed truck has come to pick up the plane.

We have a crew at the scene and we'll have more details when they become available.