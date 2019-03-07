Police investigate threatening Snapchat posted by Forest Hills student

ADA, Mich. — Police are investigating after they say a middle school student posted a potentially threatening message on social media.

The student involved is a 14-year-old girl who attends Forest Hills Central Middle School.

Two messages were allegedly posted to her Snapchat Wednesday evening that were seen by other students. One of those students took a screenshot of her messages and police were alerted. Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent Co Sheriff’s Department tells FOX 17, “The first message was along the lines of a person hoping the school was going to get shot up. There was a follow up message saying the school hadn’t been shot up, but that there was bigger things to come.”

Police went out to the girl’s home late Wednesday to investigate. After investigators had a chance to speak with her, they established she did not intend to carry out any sort of threat, nor did she have the means of carrying one out.

The Sheriff’s department will be forwarding their investigation to the Kent County Prosecutor’s office. If charged, she faces a potential 20 year felony for making a false report of terrorism.

“A student that makes a threat like this has to understand, it’s not just potentially criminal, but also potential penalties with the school. The public school system in Michigan, in general, can often expel a student for a period of time where they can’t get into any schools,” says Sgt. Roon regarding additional repercussions the girl may face at school.

Forest Hills Central Middle School was open as normal Thursday. The student alleged to have made the threatening posts was kept home by the district. FOX 17 has reached out to school administrators, but are yet to receive any sort of comment.

