Police searching for missing man in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who is believed to be in the area.

Herbie James, 51, was reported missing March 6. Investigators say he is believed to have arrived in Kalamazoo March 4 while traveling from Detroit to Grand Rapids.

James is described as standing approximately 5-foot-5 and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red skull cap.