Police: Wyoming mother allegedly made false report of child abduction

WYOMING, Mich. – The mother who reported her child missing last month has been charged with making a False Report of a Child Abduction and Lying to a Peace Officer.

Wyoming police say that Sauny M. Rodriguez-Romero was arrested Thursday and is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Police say that Rodriguez-Romero reported her daughter Gaudy Rodriguez-Romero, 5,   had been taken by the girl’s grandmother, Ingrid Romeros-Baquedano. on February 16. She told police that Ingrid had taken the girl out to dinner and not returned and they were thought to be heading out of the country. Gaudy was dropped off to law enforcement in Gaithersburg, Maryland on February 19 and that Ingrid had made contact with police.

No motive has been released.

