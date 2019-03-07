Seasonal weight restrictions means trucks have to slow down

WEST MICHIGAN – Spring weight restrictions go into effect this week or next week on many Michigan roads, so you may find yourself behind some slow moving trucks.

County road commissions set the restrictions and many are going into effect Friday, March 8 or Monday, March 11. The restrictions are set to minimize the damage done to Michigan’s roads during the spring thaw. The Ottawa County Road Commission explains that when the ground thaws in the spring, water is forced to the surface, which brings pressure on roads, causing them to buckle and become more prone to pothole development.

When weight restrictions are in effect, trucks on posted roads have to carry lighter loads and travel at slower speeds.

Kent County weight restrictions go into effect Friday, March 8 at 6:00 a.m. Ottawa and Allegan County restrictions go into effect Monday, March 11 at 6:00 a.m. The Michigan Department of Transportation is putting their weight restrictions into effect statewide effective Monday morning.

A truck driver tells FOX 17 that motorists in vehicles should realize that trucks in some areas are restricted to 35 mph, including M40 between Allegan and Gobles. So, don’t get made at trucks going slow these next few weeks. They are just following the law.