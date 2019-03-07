See how Community Recovery International is impacting lives in West Michigan

Posted 12:17 PM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, March 7, 2019

It's an organization that reaches people in recovery and connects them with the faith community, and they've been doing it for nearly two decades.

Community Recovery International's Dr. Mark Vandermeer, Pastor Greg Chandler, and Sara "Mama Bear" Janisse came on the show to discuss their current projects, and what goals they have for the future in West Michigan.

The Community Recovery International Sprint Time Celebration will take place April 20 at Calvery Reformed Christian Church.

There will also be a fundraiser at Frederik Meijer Gardens on May 14.

For more information on these events and CRI's programs, visit commrecoverycc.org.

