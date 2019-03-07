Sound of explosion awakens residents as house fire breaks out

Posted 6:01 PM, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:06PM, March 7, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — Residents told firefighters the sound of an explosion awoke them in their southwest-side Grand Rapids home late Thursday afternoon. The residents and a couple of their pets managed to get out safely, but as of 5:50 p.m. Thursday they were still searching for one missing pet.

That’s according to a Grand Rapids Fire chief at the scene, 726 London Street SW. The location is north of Burton Street and near Clyde Park Avenue.

FOX 17 screen captures 3-7-2019.

The fire –  and possible explosion – broke out just before 4:30 p.m. and spread quickly. The fire chief tells FOX 17 the house is considered a total loss.

Investigators will return to the scene Friday to look into the cause of the fire. They said there was too much water in the basement Thursday to make a determination.

Grand Rapids Dispatch Authority had asked motorists to avoid Clyde Park Avenue while the fire was still active. It was put out shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

