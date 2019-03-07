South Christian stuns Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the closing seconds of the regional final

FREMONT, Mich -- Tied up late in the fourth quarter, South Christian's Connor Kok knocked down a two to send the Sailors to the state quarterfinal, 64-62 the final. The Sailors will take on Unity Christian on Tuesday night.

