SUV goes into river; injured driver likely drunk, says sheriff’s office

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after a rollover crash that ended in the Gun River Thursday night in Allegan County.

It happened just before 10 p.m.. on 2nd Street south of 116th Avenue in Martin Township.

The 68-year-old woman from the Plainwell area was the only one in the SUV, which the sheriff’s office says was completely submerged in the water when they arrived.

We’re told the woman was struggling to stay afloat in the water, so crews were able to pull her from the water. She was taken to a nearby hospital and last listed in serious but stable condition.

Authorities said alcohol is likely a factor in the incident. No names have been released.