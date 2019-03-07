× Tests show no Legionella bacteria at Pennock hospital in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. – The Barry-Eaton Health Department and Spectrum Health announced Thursday that no evidence of Legionella bacteria have been found in the Spectrum Health Pennock hospital since late December.

Water tests done on December 26, 2018 showed a positive test for the bacteria. The hospital installed filters on faucets and showers and installed a water treatment system for long-term control. The tests have been done twice a month for the last three months and tests will continue at that rate through March. Tests will be monthly for April, May and June.

Health department officials say that they do not believe that the bacteria were part of the City of Hastings water supply. No other reports have been detected in the city.

Legionella bacteria can cause Legionnaire’s Disease, which is a lung infection, somewhat like pneumonia.