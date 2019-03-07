MENDON, Mich -- Tri-Unity Christian defeated Muskegon Heights, 63-52 on Thursday night at Mendon High School to give the Defenders their fourth regional championship in the last five seasons. Tri-Unity freshman Brady Titus had 21 points to lead the way for the Defenders.
Tri-Unity Christian wins fourth regional title in five years
