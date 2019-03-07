Unity Christian knocks off defending state champion Benton Harbor in regional final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYLAND, Mich -- It was a rematch of last season's regional semifinal between Unity Christian and Benton Harbor on Thursday night in the regional championship at Wayland High School. The Tigers defeated the Crusaders by 15 in last year's game but this season was a different story with Unity taking it, 63-54. Crusader senior TJ VanKoevering had the team-high with 17 points while Noah Wiswary was also impressive, adding 11 points. Unity Christian will face South Christian Tuesday evening in the state quarterfinal.