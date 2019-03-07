Unity Christian knocks off defending state champion Benton Harbor in regional final

Posted 11:26 PM, March 7, 2019, by

WAYLAND, Mich -- It was a rematch of last season's regional semifinal between Unity Christian and Benton Harbor on Thursday night in the regional championship at Wayland High School. The Tigers defeated the Crusaders by 15 in last year's game but this season was a different story with Unity taking it, 63-54. Crusader senior TJ VanKoevering had the team-high with 17 points while Noah Wiswary was also impressive, adding 11 points. Unity Christian will face South Christian Tuesday evening in the state quarterfinal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.