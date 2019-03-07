Year-round daylight saving time could be beneficial to your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN — Daylight saving time begins this weekend, but if some lawmakers have their way, it will be permanent. This means no more setting clocks back and never losing an hour of sleep again.

Senators in Florida are once again introducing 'The Sunshine Protection Act' which is a federal bill that would get rid of springing forward in March or falling back in November.

Two states do not currently participate in the time change: Arizona and Hawaii. If this bill is approved, all 50 states would be required to keep the time the same 365 days a year.

Dr. Timothy Daum with Metro Health says the short-term effects of daylight saving time are a loss of production, an increase in car crashes and more heart attacks the week after it begins. If it remains the entire year, sleep schedules would not have to shift, meaning less impact on overall health.

The bill will not be passed by this Sunday, so West Michigan will still lose an hour of sleep over the weekend.

You can take steps to reduce the fatigue because of the loss by easing your bedtime a little bit earlier over the next few days and getting more sunlight when you begin your day.