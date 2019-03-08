Lowe’s looking to fill up to 100 seasonal jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is right around the corner and one home improvement store is getting ready.

Lowe’s is hiring up to 100 seasonal workers at job fairs across all of their Grand Rapids locations.

Each fair runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and will walk prospective employees through the hiring process.

Last year, 40% of their seasonal workers were hired to full time positions.

Seasonal hires will work through September and get 10% store discount as a perk.

