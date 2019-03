× Aero Med called to crash in Newaygo Co.

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Aero Med was dispatched to a serious crash Friday in Newaygo County.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Gordon Avenue between 40th and 48th streets in Sherman Township, north of Newaygo.

Dispatchers said two people were injured in the crash. Information on their condition or what caused the crash wasn’t immediately available.