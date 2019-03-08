After delay, Central Michigan defeats Western Michigan in regular season finale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- With 8:30 left in the opening half, one of the three officials on the floor collapsed and was carted off on a stretcher. According to Western Michigan, the referee is in a local hospital in stable condition. The game would resume after a 45 minute delay. Bronco senior Seth Dugan recorded 26 points and 15 rebounds but Central Michigan would prevail, 82-75 the final.