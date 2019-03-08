KALAMAZOO, Mich -- With 8:30 left in the opening half, one of the three officials on the floor collapsed and was carted off on a stretcher. According to Western Michigan, the referee is in a local hospital in stable condition. The game would resume after a 45 minute delay. Bronco senior Seth Dugan recorded 26 points and 15 rebounds but Central Michigan would prevail, 82-75 the final.
After delay, Central Michigan defeats Western Michigan in regular season finale
-
Central Michigan whips Western Michigan in 2nd half, 85-64
-
Muskegon’s Ali’Vonta Wallace signs with Western Michigan
-
Signing Day tradition continues at Celebration Cinema North
-
US plans end to wolf protections; critics say it’s premature
-
Bradley lifts N. Illinois past Cent. Michigan 89-86
-
-
No. 23 Buffalo tops Central Mich. for 22nd straight home win
-
More than two dozen weather-related deaths result from Polar Vortex
-
Lake effect snow causes crashes, school delays & cancelations
-
Detroit airport reopens after 14-hour icy weather shutdown
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Loy Norrix in annual rivalry
-
-
Michigan awards $4.8M in ‘mobility’ grants to help disabled
-
Officials delay alcohol ban on 3 northern Michigan rivers
-
Thick, heavy ice expected to plague Wednesday A.M. commuters