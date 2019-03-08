Arkansas family asking for cards for toddler with only weeks to live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZONE, Ark. - One Arkansas family is asking for love and support for their 16-month-old daughter who has just weeks to live.

Lucille French was diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy at just 4 months old. It's a rare condition caused by a gene mutation that affects the nervous system.

Lucille has already beaten the odds surviving past the 13 months doctors gave her to live. But now her body is shutting down.

Her mother Tenessa requested cards for Lucille's half-birthday celebration in April. Unfortunately, Lucille might not make it until then.

If you'd like to send messages of love, hope and encouragement you can mail cards to:

Lucille French

5432 County Road 5440

Ozone, Arkansas 72854

The family has received cards from 18 states and Australia. Her mother posts updates and opens the cards in the Lucille's Prayer Warriors Facebook group.