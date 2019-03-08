Brain Injury Awareness Month; What you need to know

Posted 11:53 AM, March 8, 2019, by

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital has a team in place that's the only pediatric neurosurgery program in the region, and their mission is to take care of head injury patients and their families.

Dr. Casey Madura the chief of neurosurgery and Kim Hernden from the Injury Prevention Program came on the show to help raise awareness in de-stigmatizing brain injury through outreach within the brain injury community and empowering those who have survived brain injury and their caregivers.

To learn more about Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's Neurosurgery programs, click here.

