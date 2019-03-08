× Captain Marvel screening raising money for women’s organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Movie-goers can check out a film while supporting a good cause.

Comic and board game shop Vault of Midnight is hosting a screening of the new Disney and Marvel superhero film, Captain Marvel.

The event kicks off with a live performance from the girls rock band Calling Shotgun at 7 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North.

Tickets start at $15 with all ticket proceeds going to support Girls Rock! Grand Rapids’s music summer camp.