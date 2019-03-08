× Car gets stuck on snow bank after crash in Calhoun Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A driver was taken into custody after being found unresponsive with his vehicle sitting over a curb while still in gear.

The incident happened at the intersection of Harmony Lane and Sundown Street in Springfield.

A caller told dispatchers an unresponsive male driver was in a silver sedan that was running and still in drive. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle with both rear tires over the curb.

When responding deputies tried to get the driver’s attention, he suddenly reversed the vehicle into a front yard and accelerated towards a dead end before hitting a snow bank and fence at Valley View Elementary School, authorities said.

The vehicle came to rest on top of the snow bank as he tried to accelerate away.

Authorities said deputies broke out a side window of the vehicle to get inside, where they found bottles of Crown Royal and a small amount of marijuana. The driver admitted to drinking the night before the incident, authorities said.

The driver was taken to the Calhoun County Jail for operating while intoxicated and a parole violation.

Nobody was injured in the incident.