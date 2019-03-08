Centreville wins first girls district championship since 1998

CONSTANTINE, Mich -- Centreville made school history on Friday night as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Constantine, 61-48 in the district final to give them their first district crown in over 20 years. Junior Joanna Larsen had 22 points and 11 rebounds in the Lady Bulldog win.
