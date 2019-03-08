For more on Tujax Tavern, visit their Facebook page here.
Dining with Dave – Tujax Tavern in Delton
-
Dining with Dave – Cedar Springs Brewing Company
-
Dining With Dave – Riverdog Tavern
-
Dining with Dave – The Station Grill
-
We Do Care – Benefit and Dance
-
Make your own blanket at the Mason Jar
-
-
Disability Advocates of Kent County
-
Learn how to build succulent pots, wine racks, and more at Rivertown Woodcraft workshops
-
Library holding party showcasing vinyl collection
-
Firkin Freezeout warms up Kent County
-
Winter Beer Festival tokens may not get you as much beer this year
-
-
Lori’s Voice co-founder continues to inspire others one year post-accident
-
Hero Real Estate Services of West Michigan
-
Excellence in Education – Mary Finnigan