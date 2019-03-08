PLYMOUTH, Mich -- Expectations weren't extremely high for East Grand Rapids hockey going into this season but the Pioneers quickly changed that with a trip to the state semifinals in Plymouth. The Pioneers finish the season at 22-6-1 after the 3-1 loss to Detroit Country Day.
East Grand Rapids hockey’s surprising season ends in state semifinal
-
East Grand Rapids wins 20th game, advances to district final
-
East Grand Rapids tops East Kentwood in marquee matchup
-
East Grand Rapids beats Ottawa Hills in district opener
-
East Grand Rapids takes rivalry showdown with Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
East Grand Rapids runs past Thornapple Kellogg
-
-
East Grand Rapids clinches OK Gold with win at South Christian
-
Grand Rapids Christian tops Portage Central to advance
-
Qualifying for wrestling individuals alone
-
Otsego suffers first loss of season to Benton Harbor in regional semifinal
-
RedHawk Showcase field loaded again
-
-
East Kentwood stuns Muskegon in regional semifinal
-
District 43 Semifinal Preview
-
Hudsonville outlasts Northview in regional semifinal