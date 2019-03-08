East Kentwood avenges earlier season loss to East Grand Rapids, wins district title

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- East Grand Rapids defeated East Kentwood by four back in December but on Friday night, it was the Lady Falcons coming away with the 57-54 win. Alona Blackwell scored 22 points in the victory to help send East Kentwood to the regional semifinal against Muskegon at Grand Haven high school.
