East Kentwood avenges earlier season loss to East Grand Rapids, wins district title

Posted 11:55 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14AM, March 9, 2019

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- East Grand Rapids defeated East Kentwood by four back in December but on Friday night, it was the Lady Falcons coming away with the 57-54 win. Alona Blackwell scored 22 points in the victory to help send East Kentwood to the regional semifinal against Muskegon at Grand Haven high school.

