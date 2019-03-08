Former Piston Rasheed Wallace becomes high school coach in NC

Posted 7:26 PM, March 8, 2019, by

Rasheed Wallace #30 of the Detroit Pistons rests in Game five of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Conseco Fieldhouse on May 30, 2004 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace is now a high school basketball coach in North Carolina.

Jordan High School in Durham held a news conference Friday to announce the 6-foot-10 Wallace is taking over as boys’ varsity head coach.

Wallace said during the news conference that he had opportunities to work in the NBA but added: “Knowledge should be free and it doesn’t cost anything to pass that knowledge to these young men.”

Wallace played for Dean Smith at North Carolina for two seasons before being the fourth overall draft pick in 1995. He played 16 NBA seasons, was a four-time All-Star and helped the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 championship.

Wallace also worked an assistant coach for the Pistons for a season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.