Friday’s Friend: Baylee

Posted 12:11 PM, March 8, 2019, by

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Baylee! He's 1-year-old and would do great in a home where he could get regular exercise because he loves to run and play.

Spring Break Camp: April 1st - 4th

Join HSWM at Spring Break Camp! A fun camp with friends, education, and games for ages 7 to 12. Registration costs $125 and $115 for each additional sibling. If you have questions or would like to register, email heducation@hswestmi.org.

Lucky Charm Adoption Special: March 2nd - 10th

Adult dogs $75, heartworm positive dogs fee waived (adopter must pay for treatment and preventive approximately $165).

Paws, Claws & Corks

This extravaganza will feature the hottest restaurants, breweries, and wineries in West Michigan. Guest will enjoy the sampling of fabulous cuisine tastings of fine wines and microbrews, and an opportunity to bid on amazing experiences and packages in live and silent auctions. The funds raised will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan in their mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan and beyond through education, example, placement, and protection.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at www.pawsclawsandcorks.com.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.