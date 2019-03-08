Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Baylee! He's 1-year-old and would do great in a home where he could get regular exercise because he loves to run and play.

Spring Break Camp: April 1st - 4th

Join HSWM at Spring Break Camp! A fun camp with friends, education, and games for ages 7 to 12. Registration costs $125 and $115 for each additional sibling. If you have questions or would like to register, email heducation@hswestmi.org.

Lucky Charm Adoption Special: March 2nd - 10th

Adult dogs $75, heartworm positive dogs fee waived (adopter must pay for treatment and preventive approximately $165).

Paws, Claws & Corks

This extravaganza will feature the hottest restaurants, breweries, and wineries in West Michigan. Guest will enjoy the sampling of fabulous cuisine tastings of fine wines and microbrews, and an opportunity to bid on amazing experiences and packages in live and silent auctions. The funds raised will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan in their mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan and beyond through education, example, placement, and protection.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased online at www.pawsclawsandcorks.com.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.