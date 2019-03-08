Get fit for race season with Grit Life’s 12-week program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need help getting ready for the next 5K run? Or are you bored with the regular gym workouts? Grit Life's 12-week program will help you get ready for race season, and in shape in time for spring break.

Grit Life's 12-week comprehensive obstacle course race training program is designed to prepare people physically and mentally for the next race. Trainers provide a baseline fitness evaluation, weekly obstacle training, home workouts, and a private social media group for encouragement and support.

Grit Life also has a 12-week race training program for Spartan SGX races.

Everyone age 14 and up and all fitness levels are welcome to take part in these programs.

These programs start on March 9.

To sign up, visit gritlifegr.com/gritsgx12.