Get into Grand Rapids Public Museum for free on March 10

Posted 12:00 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59AM, March 8, 2019

Grand Rapids Public Museum is once again holding their Free Day on Sunday, March 10.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visitors can get free general admission into the museum. Families can explore all the floors and exhibits the museum has to offer and get hands-on with agriculture-themed activities from Kent County Farm Bureau and artifacts from the GRPM Collections. Toys! will also be included during GRPM's Free Day.

Exhibits and experiences like Expedition: Dinosaur, the carousel, and planetarium shows will be an additional charge.

For more information, visit grpm.org.

