GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jakkari Alvin scored 23 points while Shoniya Huggins added 18 as Grand Rapids Catholic Central defeated Allendale, 49-31 to help the Cougars improve to 15-6 overall and advance to the regional semifinal against Oakridge on Monday evening.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Allendale, 49-31 in district championship
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central returns to action, tops Coopersville
-
East Grand Rapids takes rivalry showdown with Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Big 3rd quarter sends Grand Rapids Catholic Central to district final
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins third straight district championship
-
Grand Rapids Central Catholic ends season at 18-2 with win over Spring Lake
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central tops West Ottawa, earn share of conference title
-
District 43 Semifinal Preview
-
Grand Rapids Christian tops Portage Central to advance
-
South Christian stuns Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the closing seconds of the regional final
-
Allendale girls suffer first loss to Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
-
Forest Hills Eastern defeats Wyoming Lee, advances to district final
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central outlasts Covenant Christian in overtime
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central comes back to beat Grand Rapids Christian