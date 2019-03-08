HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Hamilton claimed another district championship, 49-32 over Holland Christian to give them four straight district crowns, all over the Lady Maroons. The Hawkeyes are now 85-11 in the past four seasons and advance to face Edwardsburg in the regional semifinal on Monday evening.
Hamilton claims fourth straight district championship
