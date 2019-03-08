Head-on injury crash in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police, fire and ambulance crews are on the scene of a head-on crash on Plainfield Avenue NE in Plainfield Township late Friday night.

Kent County Sheriff’s Sergeant Brad Mercer tells FOX 17 on the scene three vehicles were involved in the crash, around 10:25 p.m. It happened on Plainfield Avenue at Woodworth Street. That’s north of Four Mile Road.

Traffic heading northeast on Plainfield was able to get through, but motorists heading the opposite direction were being re-routed.

One man was lying on the ground but talking to police shortly after the accident.

Sergeant Mercer says the alleged at-fault driver has a medical history, and so police aren’t sure whether the crash resulted from a medical incident or what.

There was no immediate word how many people were injured.