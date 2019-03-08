Hudsonville girls bring home fifth straight district title

ZEELAND, Mich -- The Hudsonville girls took home their fifth straight district championship on Friday night with a 42-28 win over Zeeland East. The Lady Eagles will take on Forest Hills Northern in the regional semifinal on Monday night.
