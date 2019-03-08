John Ball Zoo opening for the season

Posted 11:36 PM, March 8, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Families can take a walk on the wild side as the John Ball Zoo opens for the season.

The zoo, located at 1300 Fulton W in Grand Rapids, is expected to open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th.

Zookeepers say some of the animals won’t be out until the weather gets a little warmer.

From March 9th to April 26th, tickets cost $8 for kids and $10 for adults. After that, rates will be bumped up to $10 for kids and $13 for adults until September 29th.

The zoo does have strollers and wagons available to rent for $10.

