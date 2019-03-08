MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Kent City girls defeated West Michigan Christian, 59-31 and improved to 19-4 on the season and setup a postseason rematch with Pewamo-Westphalia which will take place on Monday evening in the regional semifinal.
Kent City defeats West Michigan Christian, wins back-to-back district titles
