Kids’ Food Basket seeking volunteers for weekend event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Volunteers are needed this weekend for the annual Kids' Food Basket "Go Orange" pop-up event.

It's planned for this Sunday, March 10 at the Quest Center at Grand Rapids Christian High School. The event goes from 2 to 4 p.m. and of course everyone is encouraged to wear orange to celebrate.

You'll be helping people put together trail mix packs for the 1 in 5 kids in West Michigan who are affected by hunger.

Volunteers will also be able to decorate sack supper bags, which are given to kids in the community.

