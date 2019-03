Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. -- The Lowell community is gearing up for a couple days of maple syrup fun this weekend.

It's being held at the Whittenbach Wege Center located art 11715 Vergennes Street SE in Lowell.

There's a pancake breakfast starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for for students. Kids who are pre-K or younger are free.

There are living history on the trail tours and a modern day sugar shack tours SwissLane Farms as well.